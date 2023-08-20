Indian stock market closes on negative note; top 10 valued firms see decline in market valuation by ₹80,200 crore. One of the biggest laggards in the list were TCS and HDFC Bank

As the bourses continued to witness a bearish trend last week, the Indian stock market closed on a negative note on Friday. The BSE Sensex ended at 64,948.66 down 202.36 points while the Nifty also closed at 19,310.15 level, down 55.10 points. Due to this, the combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms fell by ₹80,200.24 crore last week amid a weak trend in equities, with Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest laggards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From the top 10 pack, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys were the gainers while Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance saw a decline in their valuation.

The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tanked ₹29,894.45 crore to ₹12,32,240.44 crore. The valuation of the HDFC Bank fell by ₹19,664.06 crore to ₹12,02,728.20 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance eroded by ₹12,233.5 crore to ₹4,15,763.47 crore and that of ITC tumbled ₹8,338.45 crore to ₹5,50,821.26 crore.

Bharti Airtel's market capitalisation (mcap) fell by ₹8,081.38 crore to ₹4,78,730.70 crore and that of State Bank of India dipped ₹1,026.33 crore to ₹5,11,424.89 crore.

The mcap of ICICI Bank diminished by ₹962.07 crore to ₹6,65,550.83 crore. In contrast to tTCS and HDFC, Hindustan Unilever added ₹12,347.1 crore taking its market valuation to ₹6,00,250.08 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The mcap of Infosys jumped ₹6,972.87 crore to ₹5,76,379.26 crore and that of Reliance Industries climbed ₹5,886.09 crore to ₹17,29,764.68 crore.

In the ranking of top 10 companies, Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.