Amid volatility, Sensex keeps record-breaking streak intact. What analysts say

Despite intra-day volatility, Indian markets ended higher today after scaling record peaks earlier in the session. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.33% at 13,558.15 while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.34% to 46,253.46. Including today's session, both indexes have now hit record highs in 16 of 24 sessions.

Shares of Burger King India, which runs the franchise of Restaurant Brands International Inc's U.S. chain Burger King, more than doubled in value in their market debut, signalling upbeat sentiment for the country's food services sector.

Cipla Ltd closed 4.4% higher and was among the top percentage gainers on the Nifty, after the company on Friday said it had settled patent litigation with Bristol-Myers Squibb unit Celgene over cancer drug Revlimid.

Global markets were broadly higher today as investors cheered progress on coronavirus vaccines, extension of Brexit talks, and gauged the chance of added US fiscal and monetary stimulus. The broader markets outperformed with both BSE midcap and smallcap indices ending higher by 0.7% each.

Data released after Friday market hours showed India's factory output expanded the most since February.

Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"We have closed within the resistance range of 13400-13700. Until we do not get past 13700 or break 13400 we will not witness any meaningful trading move. Since the bias is on the upside, falls or corrections can be utilized to accumulate long positions. 13350-13400 is a good support for the Nifty."

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical & Derivatives Analyst, HDFC Securities

"On the daily chart we observe continuous higher highs over the last many sessions and we also see formation of large number of lower shadows in the candles. This pattern could signal a strength of upside momentum in the market with emergence of buying in small dips. This is positive indication and one may expect further upside in the short term. The short term trend of Nifty continues to be range bound with positive bias. The near term upside target to be watched at 13900 and there is a possibility of one day dip in the market, before reaching upside trajectory. Immediate support is placed at 13450."

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd .

"We reiterate our positive yet cautious approach and suggest limiting overnight leveraged trades. Interestingly, the banking pack, which holds considerable weightage in the index, is still holding strong and the other sectors are also seeing buying interest on every dip. Traders should align their position according to the market trend and avoid contrarian trades unless we see some sign of a reversal in price itself."

Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research, CapitalVia Global Research Ltd.- Investment Advisor

"The short-term technical condition of the market appears like a sideways correction in the process. Sustaining above 13400 levels, we expect the market to gain momentum, that could lead to an upside projection till the 13730 level. The momentum indicators like RSI, MACD to show divergence, indicating a likelihood of further consolidation around the current market level."

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking.

"Technically, the benchmark index has been trading in a Higher Top Higher Bottom formation since the last many days suggest northward journey will continue. On a weekly chart, MACD indicator reading with a positive crossover above its Zero line suggests a positive rhythm along with a strength in the counter. At present level, Nifty has strong support at 13400 while upside it has strong resistance at 13600-13650 levels." (With Agency Inputs)

