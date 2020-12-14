Amid volatility, Sensex keeps record-breaking streak intact. What analysts say

"On the daily chart we observe continuous higher highs over the last many sessions and we also see formation of large number of lower shadows in the candles. This pattern could signal a strength of upside momentum in the market with emergence of buying in small dips. This is positive indication and one may expect further upside in the short term. The short term trend of Nifty continues to be range bound with positive bias. The near term upside target to be watched at 13900 and there is a possibility of one day dip in the market, before reaching upside trajectory. Immediate support is placed at 13450."