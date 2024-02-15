Amid volatility, technical experts give this support and resistance levels for Nifty
So is a new record high on the cards? Technical experts give new support and resistance levels for the Nifty. Most experts anticipate resistance around 22,000-22,150 levels meanwhile support for the benchmark is seen around 21,800 levels.
The Indian market has been very volatile and in turn given a muted performance so far in 2024, despite hitting record highs in January as well as in February. On the one hand, hopes of rate cuts in the near term, improving inflation, and decent December quarter earnings have kept the investors positive. However, consistent FPI selling, a rise in US bond yields, and weak global trends have capped the positive sentiment.
