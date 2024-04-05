Amidst rising crude oil prices, should you Sell or Hold BPCL, HPCL, IOCL shares?

Crude price rises has been rising with Brent crude crossing $91 a barrel mark . In the backrop Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL ) , Hindustan Petroleum Corporation , Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) share price that have risen up to 120% over last one year, have remained volatile in the recent past. The stocks of these Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in fact are down up to 20% since February highs.

BPCL share price was among the largest losers among Nifty-50 stocks on Friday, having corrected more than 20%.

Rising Crude prices add to caution

The volatility in Crude prices has remained one of the factors that has led to the volatility in share prices of OMCs , The Brent Crude price that had dipped to $77 a barrel in February has risen to around $91 a barrel now adding to concerns. The higher crude prices while on one hand can put pressure on marketing margins , they also increased the working capital requirements of these companies since the OMCs as BPCL, HPCL IOC, need to spend more on import of Crude oil.

The marketing margins refer to the margins OMCs earn on selling fuel in the retail outlets. Since the OMCs have recently cut prices of auto fuels recently, the concerns have remained elevated.

Also Read- Oil prices continue to gain amid worries about supply disruptions; brent crude at $89.76/bbl

The analysts attribute the rise in Crude oil prices recently to growing attacks on Russian energy installations and geopolitical dangers in the Middle East leading oil prices to rise past $ 90 a barrel levels, despite slightly improved macrodata.

Marketing margins under pressure

On the contrary since the retail petrol and diesel prices have not seen any change during the recent past, analysts at Antique Stock Broking estimate that this may have led to the marketing margin declining and dipping to negative zone (i.e a loss of ₹0.1 per litre.

Since the analysts at Antique Stock Broking don't anticipate retail prices to rise until after the elections, any change in oil prices will result in an equivalent adjustment to the marketing margin said analysts.

The price revisions are not likely to resume till elections are over and if the current situation in Crude prices persists or worsens, 1QFY25 would turn out to be a very weak quarter, added analysts at Antique Stock Broking.

Also Read- Stocks to Buy: Cochin Shipyard, Mazagon Docks among 4 Defence Sector technical picks by Prabhudas Lilladher

Nonetheless, the resumption of retail pricing adjustments post the elections would lead to recovery in marketing margins over time and analysts say that post elections as retail price adjustments resume, the marketing margins will also improve. The marketing margin will rise above ₹4.5 a litre post elections said analysts at Antique who say that the correction in stock prices of HPCL , BPCL , IOC should be used as an opportunity to accumulate these stocks

Refining margins outlook still stable

The refining margins too have remained volatile, nevertheless the benchmark Singapore GRMs still have averaged $ 6 a barrel. Analysts say that the demand outlook is stable and new refining capacity additions have lagged demand and hence they do npot see much risks to refining margins

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

COCHIN SHIPYARD More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ujjval Jauhari Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi. Read more from this author