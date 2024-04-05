Amidst rising crude oil prices, should you Sell or Hold BPCL, HPCL, IOCL shares?
Crude price rises has been rising with Brent crude crossing $91 a barrel mark. BPCL was largest loser among Nifty- 50 stocks on Friday. HPCL , BPCL, IOCL share prices have corrected up to 20% from February highs. Should you sell or Hold the stocks?
Crude price rises has been rising with Brent crude crossing $91 a barrel mark . In the backrop Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL ) , Hindustan Petroleum Corporation , Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) share price that have risen up to 120% over last one year, have remained volatile in the recent past. The stocks of these Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) in fact are down up to 20% since February highs.
