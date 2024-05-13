Amit Shah predicts THIS for Indian stock market after Lok Sabha election results
Nifty 50 hit its all-time high on May 3 and has dropped more than 4% since then. However, the index is still up more than 12% over the past six months and nearly 20% in the past one year.
The Indian stock market will “shoot up" after the Lok Sabha elections 2024 are announced on June 4, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in an interview with a TV channel. While the benchmark Nifty 50 has fallen over 4% from its record high level, Shah believes linking market movements directly to elections is not wise.
