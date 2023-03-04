Amitabh Bachchan, the Hindi film industry's megastar has made a big buck from the Indian stock market by investing in a small-cap firm.

According to the latest data from stock analysis portal Trendlyne, Bachchan's five-year-old investment in an NSE-listed company has given him 5x returns.

At present, Bachchan holds 332,800 shares of the company or a 2.45% stake.

The company name is DP Wires. Big B has held shares in the company since September 2018.

As per the NSE data, the share price of DP Wires has jumped by 5 times in the past five years. In September 2018, the shares of DP Wires traded at ₹72.5 on the NSE.

At present, the company's shares have surged to ₹367 on 3 March 2023.

The market cap of DP Wires currently stands at 497.95 crore. The company's shares hit a 52-week high at ₹502.80 on 20 September 2022. And, on 20 June 2022, its shares hit 52 Week Low at ₹264.15.

According to the company's annual report, DP Wires is engaged in the manufacturing and supplying of Steel wires, plastic pipes, and plastic films which

find its application in industries like oil & gas, power, environment, civil, energy, automobile, infrastructure, etc.

The promoters hold a 70.40% stake in DP Wires, and the retail investors hold 8.88% in the company. In FY2022, the company's net sales surged by ₹25.70% to ₹613.24%. And, the profit has increased from ₹5.02 crore to ₹29.05 crore.