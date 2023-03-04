Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Amitabh Bachchan bets on THIS small-cap stock; makes 5x return in five years

Amitabh Bachchan bets on THIS small-cap stock; makes 5x return in five years

1 min read . 01:29 PM IST Livemint
Amitabh Bachchan

  • Amitabh Bachchan's five-year-old investment in an NSE-listed company has given him 5x returns

Amitabh Bachchan, the Hindi film industry's megastar has made a big buck from the Indian stock market by investing in a small-cap firm.

Amitabh Bachchan, the Hindi film industry's megastar has made a big buck from the Indian stock market by investing in a small-cap firm.

According to the latest data from stock analysis portal Trendlyne, Bachchan's five-year-old investment in an NSE-listed company has given him 5x returns.

According to the latest data from stock analysis portal Trendlyne, Bachchan's five-year-old investment in an NSE-listed company has given him 5x returns.

At present, Bachchan holds 332,800 shares of the company or a 2.45% stake.

At present, Bachchan holds 332,800 shares of the company or a 2.45% stake.

The company name is DP Wires. Big B has held shares in the company since September 2018.

The company name is DP Wires. Big B has held shares in the company since September 2018.

As per the NSE data, the share price of DP Wires has jumped by 5 times in the past five years. In September 2018, the shares of DP Wires traded at 72.5 on the NSE.

As per the NSE data, the share price of DP Wires has jumped by 5 times in the past five years. In September 2018, the shares of DP Wires traded at 72.5 on the NSE.

At present, the company's shares have surged to 367 on 3 March 2023.

At present, the company's shares have surged to 367 on 3 March 2023.

The market cap of DP Wires currently stands at 497.95 crore. The company's shares hit a 52-week high at 502.80 on 20 September 2022. And, on 20 June 2022, its shares hit 52 Week Low at 264.15.

The market cap of DP Wires currently stands at 497.95 crore. The company's shares hit a 52-week high at 502.80 on 20 September 2022. And, on 20 June 2022, its shares hit 52 Week Low at 264.15.

According to the company's annual report, DP Wires is engaged in the manufacturing and supplying of Steel wires, plastic pipes, and plastic films which

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

According to the company's annual report, DP Wires is engaged in the manufacturing and supplying of Steel wires, plastic pipes, and plastic films which

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

find its application in industries like oil & gas, power, environment, civil, energy, automobile, infrastructure, etc.

find its application in industries like oil & gas, power, environment, civil, energy, automobile, infrastructure, etc.

The promoters hold a 70.40% stake in DP Wires, and the retail investors hold 8.88% in the company. In FY2022, the company's net sales surged by 25.70% to 613.24%. And, the profit has increased from 5.02 crore to 29.05 crore.

The promoters hold a 70.40% stake in DP Wires, and the retail investors hold 8.88% in the company. In FY2022, the company's net sales surged by 25.70% to 613.24%. And, the profit has increased from 5.02 crore to 29.05 crore.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP