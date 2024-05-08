Amkay Products listing: Amkay Products shares debut at a 90% premium on BSE
Amkay Products shares made a strong debut on the BSE on Wednesday, May 8, as the stock opened at a premium of 90 per cent at ₹104.50 against its issue price of ₹55 per share. The stock further rose to hit a high of ₹109.72. Around 10:45 am, Amkay Products shares traded at ₹109.72 apiece, nearly 100 per cent up against its issue price. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.53 per cent down at 73,126 at that time.
