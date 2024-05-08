Amkay Products listing: Amkay Products shares debut at a 90% premium on BSE

Amkay Products shares made a strong debut on the BSE on Wednesday, May 8, as the stock opened at a premium of 90 per cent at ₹ 104.50 against its issue price of ₹ 55 per share.

Amkay Products shares made a strong debut on the BSE on Wednesday, May 8, as the stock opened at a premium of 90 per cent at ₹104.50 against its issue price of ₹55 per share. The stock further rose to hit a high of ₹109.72. Around 10:45 am, Amkay Products shares traded at ₹109.72 apiece, nearly 100 per cent up against its issue price. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.53 per cent down at 73,126 at that time.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Amkay Products was superhit as the issue saw strong demand across categories. Overall, the Amkay Products IPO was booked 748.03 times. The IPO received bids for a whopping 113.85 crore equity shares against 15.22 lakh shares offered.

The retail category subscribed 973.14 times, while qualified institutional buyers (QIB) subscribed 173.04 times. The non-institutional investors (NII) category saw a subscription of 987.34 times.

The ₹12.61 crore Amkay Products IPO opened for subscription on April 30 and concluded on May 3. The issue was a fresh issue of 22.92 lakh equity shares with a price band set at ₹52 to ₹55 per share.

Amkay Products deals in manufacturing, assembling and distributing medical devices and healthcare goods, such as alcohol swabs, lancet needles, pulse oximeters, nebulizers, face masks and surgeon caps.

The company also brands and promotes select other items, including diapers, plastic gloves and suction machines.

For FY21, FY22, and FY23, the company's revenue generated from manufacturing operations was ₹3,020.24 lakh, ₹2,255.89 lakh, and ₹2,224.59 lakh, respectively.

Revenue from branding and trading operations for the same periods stood at ₹1,049.71 lakh, ₹1,394.48 lakh, ₹561.83 lakh, and ₹437.71 lakh, respectively.

