Amrit Bharat boost: Stocks to benefit from station modernisation
Equitymaster 5 min read 29 May 2025, 12:36 PM IST
Summary
Looking to invest in railway stocks? Here are some for your watchlist.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For FY25, Indian Railways allocated ₹12,994 crore for “customer amenities". This includes funding for station redevelopment projects like the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story