Amwill Healthcare share price lists with 20% discount at ₹89 apiece on BSE SME

Amwill Healthcare IPO Listing: Amwill Healthcare's share price made a weak stock market debut on Wednesday, February 12, listing at a steep 20% discount at ₹88.85 apiece on the BSE SME platform, compared to its issue price of ₹111.

Even after the poor listing, the stock extended its decline, slipping another 5% to hit a low of ₹84.45 apiece. Currently, the stock is trading 24% below its IPO price

The SME IPO, amounting to ₹60 crore, was open for subscription from February 5 to February 7, 2025, at a price of ₹111 per share. It comprised a fresh issue of 44.04 lakh shares, aggregating to ₹48.88 crore, and an offer for sale of 10 lakh shares, amounting to ₹11.10 crore.

The IPO received an overall subscription of 5.73 times. Non-institutional investors showed notable interest, subscribing 5.66 times to their allotted segment, while retail investors demonstrated strong enthusiasm with a subscription of 4.77 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment witnessed the highest interest, subscribing 7.8 times, according to exchange data.

The company plans to utilize the net proceeds for funding working capital requirements, marketing and brand-building activities, and general corporate purposes.

About Company Amwill Healthcare is a derma-cosmetic development company engaged in contract manufacturing, distribution, and third-party product development.

The company focuses on developing problem-solving dermatological, cosmeceutical, and aesthetic products, directing all its efforts toward product formulation and development. To streamline operations, Amwill Healthcare has outsourced key functions such as manufacturing, prototype development, and distribution to third-party service providers.

Currently, the company has established a business presence in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. It aims to strengthen its market position in these regions before expanding into new markets, ensuring a solid customer base in its existing states, as per company's DRHP report.

