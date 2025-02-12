Mint Market

Amwill Healthcare share price lists with 20% discount at ₹89 apiece on BSE SME

Amwill Healthcare's share price made a weak stock market debut on Wednesday, February 12, listing at a steep 20% discount at 88.85 apiece. 

A Ksheerasagar
Updated12 Feb 2025, 10:25 AM IST
Amwill Healthcare share price lists with 20% discount at ₹89 apiece on BSE SME.(Pixabay)

Even after the poor listing, the stock extended its decline, slipping another 5% to hit a low of 84.45 apiece. Currently, the stock is trading 24% below its IPO price

Even after the poor listing, the stock extended its decline, slipping another 5% to hit a low of 84.45 apiece. Currently, the stock is trading 24% below its IPO price

The SME IPO, amounting to 60 crore, was open for subscription from February 5 to February 7, 2025, at a price of 111 per share. It comprised a fresh issue of 44.04 lakh shares, aggregating to 48.88 crore, and an offer for sale of 10 lakh shares, amounting to 11.10 crore.

The IPO received an overall subscription of 5.73 times. Non-institutional investors showed notable interest, subscribing 5.66 times to their allotted segment, while retail investors demonstrated strong enthusiasm with a subscription of 4.77 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) segment witnessed the highest interest, subscribing 7.8 times, according to exchange data.

The company plans to utilize the net proceeds for funding working capital requirements, marketing and brand-building activities, and general corporate purposes.

About Company

Amwill Healthcare is a derma-cosmetic development company engaged in contract manufacturing, distribution, and third-party product development.

The company focuses on developing problem-solving dermatological, cosmeceutical, and aesthetic products, directing all its efforts toward product formulation and development. To streamline operations, Amwill Healthcare has outsourced key functions such as manufacturing, prototype development, and distribution to third-party service providers.

Currently, the company has established a business presence in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. It aims to strengthen its market position in these regions before expanding into new markets, ensuring a solid customer base in its existing states, as per company's DRHP report. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

First Published:12 Feb 2025, 10:25 AM IST
