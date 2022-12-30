An epic dollar rally goes into reverse—and investors expect further declines5 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 01:20 AM IST
WSJ Dollar Index on track for biggest yearly gain since 2014
The U.S. dollar’s rally in 2022 gave the world a reminder of the currency’s ability to inflict pain on the global economy. Investors are optimistic that the dollar’s strength has now run its course.
