An investment of 1 lakh would have made you a crorepati in these 2 stocks

Lupin Limited

Considering the Q1FY23 results of Lupin, the brokerage firm Sharekhan has said in a note that “Lupin Limited (Lupin) reported a weak performance for Q1FY2023. Operating profit margin (OPM) surprised negatively, marred by confluence of factors such as pricing pressures in the US and remediation cost at its plants. This coupled with overall cost escalations resulted in OPM declining by 1552 bps yoy. Consequently, the company reported net loss of Rs. 89 crore for Q1 as compared to Rs. 505 crore profit in Q1FY2022. Results missed estimates. Going ahead, management has shared a strong growth outlook across its US and India businesses. While cost-control measures and efforts to transition the product portfolio from generics to complex generics would drive growth in the US business, India sales are also expected to stage double-digit growth in the remainder of three quarters. Further, given cost-control measures and few high-value launches lined up in the US, Lupin expects to exit FY2023 with 18% OPM as compared to 6.2% in Q1FY2023, which points at a marked improvement."