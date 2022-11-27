Analysts are bullish on this mid-cap stock having over 190% upside potential5 min read . Updated: 27 Nov 2022, 03:14 PM IST
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. (IRB) is a mid-cap company with a market capitalization of Rs. 15,091.46 Cr. It operates in the industrial sector. With a significant presence in the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) market, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. is India's first and foremost multinational infrastructure developer in the highway industry. With a target price of ₹729.20 and a target period of 30 months, research analysts at the brokerage company Ventura Securities Limited (VSL) anticipate a potential gain of 191% from the stock's current market price of ₹250.