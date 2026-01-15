A laggard no more: Why analysts are betting on Somany Ceramics even after a tough year
Somany Ceramics’ shares have fallen sharply amid weak tile demand and margin pressure, but brokerages remain bullish, betting on a turnaround at its loss-making Max plant and better margins.
In a tiles sector grappling with weak demand, Somany Ceramics has clearly fallen behind its peers. Its shares have slid 27% over the past 12 months up to 12 January, far steeper than the 2% decline in Kajaria Ceramics and the 11% fall in Orient Bell over the same period.