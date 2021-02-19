Analysts closely watch 15,100 for near-term Nifty trend

Indian stock markets struggled for fourth day in a row amid losses in private sector lenders such as ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. Gains in Reliance Industries helped cap the losses. The NSE Nifty 50 index was 42 points lower at 15,075 while Sensex was off 124 points.

"Nifty opened below 15100 which is a short-term support for the Nifty. We need to evaluate today's closing price: for the markets to continue remaining bullish, we would need to close above 15100. A break of this level on a closing basis would alert the bearish triggers of the market and it can drop to 14800 and then 14600," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Private sector banking stocks saw a rally in early February before investors began selling this week. For the month, they are still up significantly.

Other Asian stock markets pulled back from record highs, as rising bond yields and disappointing U.S. jobless data hurt investor confidence about a speedy economic recovery from the pandemic.

"An increasing pace of coronavirus vaccinations, declining case numbers, good quarterly corporate earnings, and hope for a better economy in the second half of 2021 have helped to lift stocks to record highs this month but investors are now finding fewer reasons to drive stocks higher 14977-15078 could be the next support band for Nifty. On rise, 15315 could act as short-term resistance," HDFC Securities said in a note.

IT is one sector that looks promising at current levels, say V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"Markets globally have been consolidating and even slowly drifting down during this week. This trend is due to high valuations and the absence of any fresh positive triggers to take the market higher. This trend might linger for some more time before some trigger leads to a breakout," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"Meanwhile, investors can utilize the drift in the market to buy quality stocks with good earnings visibility. IT is one sector that looks promising. The broader market is witnessing frenzied activity, particularly in PSU stocks. The speculative activity in this segment has been on the rise following the privatization proposals in the Budget," he added.





