Analysts closely watch 15,100 for near-term Nifty trend

"Nifty opened below 15100 which is a short-term support for the Nifty. We need to evaluate today's closing price: for the markets to continue remaining bullish, we would need to close above 15100. A break of this level on a closing basis would alert the bearish triggers of the market and it can drop to 14800 and then 14600," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

