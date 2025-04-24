Markets
What analysts miss in concalls while chasing guidance
Summary
- Concalls with the managements offer a great opportunity to get a sense of their vision, to assess their transparency when the going gets tough, and their focus and priorities–long-term sustainability or short-term targets.
The Indian markets have bounced back impressively over the past two weeks. A pause on reciprocal tariffs, helped fuel this rally. But it's not the time to get carried away.
