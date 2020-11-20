Analysts pin hopes of Nifty taking out 13,000 next week

"Although the market showed high volatility in the first half, a sharp recovery was seen in the market which was strongly supported by the banking sector. Banking indices are marching towards its pre-covid valuations in spite of concerns over NPA recognitions. Global markets are moving cautiously amid a rise in the covid related cases and conflicting views over US fiscal stimulus. The overall market momentum going forward will depend on the progress associated with the effectiveness of vaccine distribution, a major factor determining economic recovery."