Analysts positive on consumption sector, recommend these two stocks

Voltas is the market leader in the Indian air conditioners industry with market share of 26.8%. The company was founed in 1954. In addition to air conditioners, air coolers, water dispensers, water coolers, and commercial refrigeration products, Voltas offers engineering solutions for a wide spectrum of industries. "Despite being into seasonal product business and challenges in the project business from (due to Covid related lockdown) the company has maintained working capital efficiently. This is has helped company to remain debt free with strong RoCE and RoEs of consumer facing business," says Pankaj Pandey.