With a market valuation of ₹1,01,062.32 Cr., Britannia Industries Ltd. is a large-cap business that operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry. The corporation is active all throughout India, and its products are sold in more than 5 million retail establishments. Britannia is one of the most trustworthy food companies, producing well-known brands in India such as Good Day, Tiger, NutriChoice, Milk Bikis, and Marie Gold. The product line offered by Britannia consists of biscuits, bread, cakes, rusk, and dairy items including cheese, beverages, milk, and yoghurt. A target price of Rs. 4,700 has been determined today by the research experts of Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. This figure represents an upside potential of 12% from the current market price.

