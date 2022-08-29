Analysts see more up to 100% upside in this banking, Tata group stocks

Shares of Tejas Networks and Indian Bank have given stellar return to its shareholders in recent months. In fact, these are one of the high yielding stocks that Indian stock market has produced in year-to-date time. Tejas Networks shares, which is now a Tata group stock has given strong 40 per cent return in year-to-date (YTD) time whereas Indian Bank share price has appreciated to the tune of 35 per cent in 2022. However, Ventura Securities sees more upside in these stocks. The brokerage believes that Indian Bank shares may go up to ₹400 apiece levels whereas Tejas Networks share price may ascend up to ₹850 apiece levels from current levels.

