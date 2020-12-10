Analysts stick to bullish stance on Nifty, Sensex

Indian stock markets were off their intra-day lows as buying support emerged at lower levels. The Nifty was off 0.38% at 13,477 after sliding to 13,399 earlier in the day.

"The Nifty has definitely reacted from the resistance corridor of 13400-13700. On Wednesday, we were trading closer to the upper end of the range, today we are around the lower end of the range," says Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

"If the markets need to breakdown or correct sharply, it would need to break 13100 which is a strong support for the index. Until then, the trend continues to remain bullish," he added.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said that the buoyant sentiment may continue. "Presently the market is in bull orbit driven mainly by sustained strong FPI inflows and bulls dictating terms. Globally too markets are buoyant. This may continue. However, investors have to be cautious. Slowly raising the level of cash in portfolio would be a conservative but wise strategy," he said.

In the broader markets, the BSE midcap and small indices were down about 0.5%.

European shares were little changed today ahead of a European Central Bank (ECB) decision due later in the day.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave themselves until the end of the weekend to seal a new trade pact after failing to overcome persistent rifts at a dinner meeting on Wednesday.

Investors will also be watching for the outcome of a keenly awaited meeting of the ECB where it is expected to unveil details of fresh stimulus measures.

As coronavirus vaccines move closer to distribution, markets have been pushing higher on hopes the pandemic will begin to ease, allowing economies to recover. Asian markets had ended mixed today following overnight selloff in US tech stocks. (With Agency Inputs)

