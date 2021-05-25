Analysts suggest buy-on-dips as Nifty takes a breather. Key levels to watch now

“In a volatile trading session, markets failed to hold on to its early gains and ended on a mixed note. This means that the expiry pressure is higher in the market. Technology and FMCG stocks were the strengths of the market today, else the market would have closed in negative territory. The Nifty has made a higher bottom at 15163 and rebounded sharply to close above the previous day's closing. It looks like the market is preparing to cross the all-time highest level, which is at 15431. The basic trend of the market is bullish and our strategy should be to buy on dips or at major supports. The 15125 and 15050 levels should be major supports. On the higher side, 15330 and 15430 levels would be major obstacles. On Wednesday, the focus should be on auto, pharmaceuticals and financials."

