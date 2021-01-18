Analysts suggest 'extreme caution' as Sensex, Nifty see sharp fall for 2nd day

Indian stock markets fell sharply today with the Sensex shedding more than 500 points to 48,525 at the day's low, while the Nifty slid to 14,263. Markets had pared some losses in noon trade and the Sensex was trading down about 350 points while the Nifty was trading at 14,308. The Sensex and Nifty had slumped more than 1% on Friday. Broader markets were also under severe selling pressure, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices falling more than 1.5% each.

"If the markets trade below 14370-14380 and manage to close below that too, we would be in a correction zone, which could take the Nifty down to 14150 and then 14000. Extreme caution should be exercised and stops must be in place for all trades, long or short. Volatility needs to be strategically utilised. For the markets to move up, we need the index to close around the 14600 levels. Until that happens, the trend remains sideways with a bearish bias," Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, said.

Shares of HDFC Ltd and Bajaj Finance fell about 3% each after Reuters, citing sources, reported that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to set out proposals in a discussion paper this week, recommending that bigger shadow banks hold a share of deposits in cash, gold, or government securities.

"The coming days are likely to be volatile on budget expectations and, more importantly, on actual budget proposals. One major factor supporting the markets even at high valuations is the sustained foreign institutional investor (FII) inflows. When FII inflows start to taper, there will be renewed selling in the market. Meanwhile, data on credit and imports growth show recovery in the economy. If growth recovery is sustained, it will support the market. Very good numbers from HDFC Bank is another positive. However, investors may remain cautious," said V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Investors sitting on the sidelines can utilise the current volatility in the markets to accumulate quality stocks on dips, Ajit Mishra, vice-president, research, Religare Broking, said.

"It’s prudent for the participants, those who were sitting on the sidelines for correction, to utilise this phase and buy quality stocks on dips. On the other hand, it would be difficult for traders to manage positions as both indices and stocks usually see volatile swings during the corrective moves and the earnings season has further added to the choppiness. It’s prudent to avoid naked leveraged positions for now and prefer hedged strategies," Mishra said.

