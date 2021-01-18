Analysts suggest 'extreme caution' as Sensex, Nifty see sharp fall for 2nd day

"If the markets trade below 14370-14380 and manage to close below that too, we would be in a correction zone, which could take the Nifty down to 14150 and then 14000. Extreme caution should be exercised and stops must be in place for all trades, long or short. Volatility needs to be strategically utilised. For the markets to move up, we need the index to close around the 14600 levels. Until that happens, the trend remains sideways with a bearish bias," Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, said.

