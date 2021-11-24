Analysts turn bearish on Nifty ahead of F&O expiry

“Indian equity markets opened positive and remained range bound for most part of the session before plunging towards the last hour on account of weak global cues and profit booking. Going ahead, the markets are likely to continue with consolidation given weak global cues, persistent FII selling and premium valuation. In the absence of any fresh trigger and subdued sentiments, investors would await for the fundamentals to catch up with valuations. Market could take direction from the US economic data. It would also track the Covid situation in Europe which could impact the global economic activities. Monthly F&O expiry tomorrow could add to the volatility," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd..

