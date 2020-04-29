Shares of Axis Bank slipped 6.15% on Wednesday after the company reported a standalone net loss of ₹1,387.78 crore for March quarter of FY20. However, analysts stayed upbeat on the private lender's ability to manage underlying stress.

According to analysts at Edelweiss Securities Ltd, though FY20 has been volatile given asset quality deterioration Axis Bank's revamped strategy, sustained investments and strengthening franchise, not to mention de-risking initiatives, along with focus on transparency and conservatism augur well for the future beyond covid-19.

Axis Bank reported a loss despite 17% year-on-year growth in operating profits in March quarter due to higher provision for bad loans and covid-19 related economic impact. However, Kotak Institutional Equities feels that are still very early days and the portfolio of Axis Bank should be relatively well positioned to handle this stress. However, RoE recovery is likely to be pushed back to FY2022-23.

“It would be fair to argue that Axis Bank and the key frontline banks have a healthy asset mix, superior customer profile, liability strength and capital comfort that is well suited to ride this challenging period even as concerns remain on the familiar discussion of the timing of the recovery of the bank’s return on equity (RoE) closer to normalized levels," Kotak Institutional Equities said.

Considering the current challenging environment, ICICI Securities has build in credit cost of 240 basis points (bps)/160bps, along with sub-10%/16% asset growth and marginal decline in margins leading to earnings cut of 44%/21% for FY21/FY22 respectively for Axis Bank.

“Slippages were contained for the quarter at ₹3900 crore, while ₹700 crore would have been slipped in the absence of moratorium. The bank highlighted 25-28% customers, in terms opted for which seems to be higher in general. The bank offered moratorium on opt-in basis for most of its product while it offered the same on opt-out basis for agriculture, microfinance and tractor loans," it said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd expects Axis Bank’s loan growth to moderate on account of a weak environment, weighed by the covid-19 outbreak which may result in a slowdown in consumer spending. “We expect more provisions would be needed, with credit cost remaining elevated at 2.4% in FY21 as a result. We cut FY21/22 earnings by 6%/3% and estimate Axis Bank to deliver return on assets (RoA)/return on equity (RoE) of 1.1%/12.2% in FY22 respectively," said the brokerage.

