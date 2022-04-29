Being a market leader with market share in all the segments and various initiatives (capex, product differentiation, product plus solution approach ) undertaken by the company, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporations ()DFPCL is getting itself future ready to ride on India’s growth story, highlighted brokerage Anand Rathi.

The brokerage has initiated its coverage with Buy rating on Deepak Fertilizers shares with a target price of ₹810 per share. The multibagger stock has rallied more than 160% in a year's period, whereas the counter is up 70% in 2022 (YTD) for far.

“The company have taken various initiatives which include transforming from commodity to specialty product player, backward integration in value chain, product plus solution approach which have started yielding results. With capex getting commissioned during FY24 and FY25 the company will further benefit with margin expansion and growth in topline," the note stated.

Deepak Fertiliser operates on its laid down principle of transforming from commodity to specialty product player, backward integration in value chain, product plus solution approach which have started yielding good results for the company in form of improved margin. With ongoing capex getting commissioned during FY24 and FY25 will help the company to further strengthen its margins and gain market share, Anand Rathi added.

Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd. (DFPCL) is among India’s leading producers of fertilizers and industrial chemicals. Set up in 1979 as an Ammonia manufacturer, DFPCL today is a multi-product Indian conglomerate with a product portfolio spanning industrial chemicals, bulk and specialty fertilisers, farming diagnostics and solutions, technical ammonium nitrate and value added real estate.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.