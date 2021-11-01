“With the PFI integration and greater cross selling efforts, domestic and international demand has increased considerably for all its businesses. Hence, it has realigned its businesses, ramping up production at several locations and focusing more on low-cost sourcing. It is also adding capacities in Hyderabad, Karamsad and Brazil, coupled with its acquisitions in the last one year," Anand Rathi's note added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}