Anand Rathi declares record date for issuance of bonus shares in 1:1 ratio

Anand Rathi Wealth has set March 5 as the record date for its 1:1 bonus share issue, as announced by its Bonus Allotment Committee on February 21.

Saloni Goel
Updated21 Feb 2025, 05:39 PM IST
Stock market today: Anand Rathi Wealth on Friday, February 21 announced that its Bonus Allotment Committee has finalised March 5 as the record date for the bonus share issue in the ratio of 1:1.

"Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Bonus Allotment Committee has fixed the "Record Date" as Wednesday, 05th March 2025 (T-Day) for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to the allotment of Bonus Equity Shares," the company stated in an exchange filing today.

Anand Rathi Wealth further added that the deemed date of allotment would be Thursday, March, 6 for the allotment of 415,10,317 fully paid-up bonus equity shares of 5/- each in the proportion of 1:1. This means the company will issue one new fully paid-up equity share of 5/- for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of 5/- to the eligible shareholders as on the record date at no additional cost. 

The company also informed that after receiving the bonus issue nod from shareholders, it also got approval from stock exchanges National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE on February 18. It had first announced the board decision on 1:1 bonus issue on January 13.

This is the first-ever bonus share announcement by the company.

Stock Price Trend

According to the data available on BSE, Anand Rathi Wealth shares have gained 9% in the last one year while they have risen 7% in the past six months. Defying the recent slump in the stock market, the financial services company has risen 2% year-to-date and 5% in the past one month.

On a longer time frame, Anand Rathi Wealth shares have surged 411% in two years and 612% in three years, offering multibagger returns to investors.

On Friday, the stock ended at 4005.15, up 3.74% on the BSE.

First Published:21 Feb 2025, 05:39 PM IST
