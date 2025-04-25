Anand Rathi Dividend: Domestic brokerages declares final dividend of ₹7 per share for FY25; Record date fixed

Anand Rathi Dividend: Domestic brokerages declares final dividend of 7 per share for FY25; Record date fixed

Nikita Prasad
Published25 Apr 2025, 05:52 PM IST
Anand Rathi Dividend: The domestic brokerage said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, “Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 7 per share. The Record Date for the purpose of Final Dividend for FY 2024-2025 will be Friday, May 09, 2025. Final Dividend once approved by the Members in the ensuing AGM will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval.”

As prescribed under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (‘Act’), as amended by the Finance Act, 2020, dividends paid or distributed by a Company after April 1, 2020 shall be taxable in the hands of Members. The Company shall therefore be required to deduct tax at source (TDS) at the time of making the payment of final dividend.

First Published:25 Apr 2025, 05:52 PM IST
