Anand Rathi Dividend: Domestic brokerages declares final dividend of ₹7 per share for FY25; Record date fixed

Anand Rathi Dividend: The domestic brokerage said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges, “Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 7 per share. The Record Date for the purpose of Final Dividend for FY 2024-2025 will be Friday, May 09, 2025. Final Dividend once approved by the Members in the ensuing AGM will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval.”