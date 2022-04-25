Anand Rathi give 'buy' tag to this IT stock that has dipped 15% this year

Stocks to buy: Cyient shares have been under consolidation phase for near 6 months. The IT stock has shed around 15 per cent in YTD whereas it has delivered 28 per cent return to its investors in last one year. This one year might look bad from an investor's perspective, however, if we compare this return with its peers, then the investor might feel disappointed. However, after over 9 per cent growth in FY22 reported by the IT company, Anand Rathi is highly bullish on the counter. The brokerage believes that Cyient share price may go up to ₹1250 per share levels from its current ₹893 levels on NSE, expecting around 40 per cent return in long term.

