Anand Rathi gives 'buy' tag to this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio stock

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio: Rallis India shares have been under the grip of bears for last one year as the stock has given zero return in last one year. In fact, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala stock has remained in consolidation zone after ushering in new year 2022 as well. However, in last one month, the stock has managed to give around 3 per cent upside move giving hope of trend reversal in the counter. At least Anand Rathi believes that the stock is poised for an upside swing and it may go up to ₹320 in long term.

