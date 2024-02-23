Anand Rathi initiates coverage on Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels stock with a 'buy' call, sees 28% upside; here's why
The newly listed Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels stock began Friday's trading on a strong note and reached a new high in the morning session. However, since prices are currently trading near the day's low point with a 2% fall, analysts have noticed some profit booking.
Brokerage house, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd, has initiated coverage on Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels (Park Hotels) with a 'buy' rating and a price target of ₹285, anticipating over 28% upside from the current levels.
