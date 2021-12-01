Anand Rathi IPO: GMP jumps ahead of opening date. Should you subscribe?

According to market observers, Anand Rathi IPO grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹125, which is ₹25 higher from its yesterday's evening GMP. They said that Anand Rathi Wealth shares became available in the grey market from yesterday morning at a premium of ₹85. This GMP went up and hit ₹100 yesterday evening despite negative sentiment at Dalal Street. They went on to add that rise in GMP despite weak bias at Indian stock market augurs well about the public issue. They said that it may have a positive impact on the public issue when it opens tomorrow.

