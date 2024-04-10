Anand Rathi lists 2 ‘emerging picks’ including Infosys; details here
Keeping in mind the recent uptick in the Indian market with the upcoming elections and the March quarter earnings in focus, brokerage house Anand Rathi has come out with 2 'emerging picks' with a time horizon of 30-90 days.
The Indian market has been on an upward trend, rising 1.66 percent in April so far and 4.4 percent in 2024 year-to-date (YTD). The bullish momentum of the stock market can be attributed to various factors including speculation about a potential rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, ample liquidity in the market, positive sentiments prevailing in global markets, robust performance in the fourth quarter of 2024, and anticipation of a turnaround in the Chinese economy.
