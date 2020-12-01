Anand Rathi maintains 'Buy' rating for HCL Technologies , target price 931

HCL Technologies reported good set of numbers for the quarter under review. Revenue from operations improved by 6.1% year-on-year to ₹1,85,940 million on a reported basis. The company reported healthy revenue growth mainly led by better performance in rest of the World (geographically). Mode-1 (63.3% of revenue)/Mode-2 (20.9%)/Mode-3 (15.8%) grew by 4.3/6.9/2.1% QoQ in constant currency (CC) terms respectively. Analysts at Anand Rathi believes, overall, the results were above their expectations. They maintain BUY rating on the stock with a target price of ₹931 per share.