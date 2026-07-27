Earnings recovery is broadening, crude spikes unlikely to derail markets: Anand Rathi

The initial earnings data for Q1FY27 suggests corporate earnings are rebounding after a relatively subdued FY26, according to Anand Rathi, founder and chairman of the eponymous financial services group.
At the same time, geopolitical tensions have once again put crude oil prices under the spotlight. But historical trends suggest that while major conflicts often trigger sharp spikes in oil prices, those moves have typically proved temporary rather than structural, Rathi said in an interview with Mint.
Edited excerpts:
Which sectors are best insulated from a weaker rupee and higher forex volatility?
During periods of heightened forex volatility or a weaker rupee, export-oriented sectors tend to benefit from higher revenue realisation in rupee terms. These include IT, pharmaceuticals, textiles and specialty chemicals, where a significant share of revenues comes from overseas markets.
However, the overall benefit could be limited by ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and supply chain disruptions.