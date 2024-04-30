Not HDFC Bank or Axis Bank, Anand Rathi picks this banking stock to buy this week
We advise traders to accumulate the stock in the range of ₹90 – 92 with a stop loss of ₹81 (daily closing basis) for an upside target of ₹111, brokerage firm Anand Rathi said in its note.
Brokerage firm Anand Rathi has recommended private sector lender IDBI Bank stock to buy this week. The brokerage firm sees 20.65 per cent upside potential, setting a target price of ₹111 per share.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started