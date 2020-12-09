Anand Rathi revises Divi's Laboratories target price to 4,095, retains 'Buy'

> Growth prospects of Divi’s look decent with favorable traits in the API industry due to supply chain readjustments/ diversification from China into other countries including India amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As global players are looking to reduce dependency on China and preferring India, companies like Divi’s remain well placed to capitalize on such opportunity. Also, in custom synthesis, the company is connected with several pharma giants and looks to benefit as India may tap opportunities in terms of the consumption of custom synthesis.