Anand Rathi's top 3 value picks with an upside of up to 26% in 12 months

The brokerage expects Coromandel International, India’s second largest Phosphatic fertilizer player to gain 26% in next 12 months.

Anand Rathi has recommended three stocks s their value picks with an upside of up to 26% in the next one year. The three stocks are-- SBI Life, Coromandel International and Infosys. The brokerage expects these companies to do well and generate double digit gains for investors in the next 12 months. Here are the key highlights of the report:

Anand Rathi has recommended three stocks s their value picks with an upside of up to 26% in the next one year. The three stocks are-- SBI Life, Coromandel International and Infosys. The brokerage expects these companies to do well and generate double digit gains for investors in the next 12 months. Here are the key highlights of the report:

CMP: ₹856, Target Price: ₹1,030, 19% upside

A leading private life insurance company in India has a healthy solvency ratio of 2.45 against regulatory mandate of 1.50, low surrender ratio of 2.7% in H1FY21 and improving persistency ratio of 85.9% in the 13th month.

The company has a market share of 7.2% in total new business premium (NBP) during H1FY21 V/s 6.2% in H1FY20 & 24.5% market share in private sector NBP during H1FY21 V/s 21.8% in H1FY20. The company’s gross premium grew by 22% in H1 FY21 V/s H1 FY20 to ₹20,730 crore.

Coromandel International

CMP: ₹805, Target Price: ₹1,012, 26% upside

Coromandel International, India’s second largest Phosphatic fertilizer player and is in the business segments of Fertilizers, Specialty Nutrients, Crop Protection and Retail. The Company has 16 manufacturing facilities.

The Government recently passed three agriculture reform bills to liberalize the agriculture market. These reforms will lead to much improved price discovery, better storage infrastructure and improve ability for the farmers to sell their produce to corporates instead of going through the mundi systems.

The crop protection business grew by 35% versus last year for the first half and 26% for the quarter, the company further strengthened its new product launches and strategic tie-up with the global players & co-marketing initiatives. It continues to invest in R&D, product development and regulatory filing and has a very rich product pipeline and tends to introduce new molecules in the coming quarters.

The company generated operating cash flow of ₹2083 Crore in H1FY21. It plans to expand its Kakinada and Vizag plants from internal accruals and will incur a Capex of upto ₹500 Crore.

Infosys

CMP: ₹1,165, Target Price: ₹1,385, 19% upside

Infosys recorded a growth of 3.2% in its revenues y/y on reported basis and 2.2% on constant currency, in Q2FY21, driven by strong growth in digital portfolio. Management has revised revenue guidance upwards for FY21 from 0–2% to 2–3% y/y growth in constant currency. Also, operating margin guidance increased from 21–23% to 23 –24% for FY21.

The company benefits from its strong presence across varied industries and markets. Segment wise, Financial Services contributed 32% of FY20 revenues, retail 15%, communication 13%, Energy, Utilities, Resources & Services 13%, manufacturing 10%, Hi-tech 8% and Life Sciences & Healthcare 6% while others accounted for 3% of revenues. Region wise, North America comprised 61% of FY20 revenues, followed by Europe with 24%, India 3% while rest of the world contributed 12%.