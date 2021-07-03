Domestic brokerage Anand Rathi has some interesting picks in the electric vehicles (EVs) space amid the recent push in India's EV industry. The brokerge sees up to 50% upside in these stocks with a time frame of three to six months. The stocks vary from different sectors but offer various EV related products.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Greaves Cotton, Tata Power, Tata Chemicals are the interesting picks by Anand Rathi in the EV space. It has huge upside target in these stocks in 3-6 months time fra.

M&M: In the auto sector, the brokerage sees potential upside of nearly 22% in Mahindra & Mahindra's (M&M) stock as it has a target of ₹940 per share with the entry range of ₹780-760 and stop loss of ₹680.

Tata Power: In the electric utilities sector, Anand Rathi expects Tata Power's stock to potentially gain up to 50%. The brokerage has set a target price of ₹186 per share with ₹122-118 entry range and stop loss of ₹90.

Greaves Cotton: In the industrial machinery sector, Greaves Cotton's stock is expected to gain up to 42%. The brokerage has a target price of ₹230 per share with entry range of ₹165-155 and stop loss of ₹143.

Tata Chemicals: In the commodity chemicals sector, Anand Rathi sees potential upside of 26% in Tata Chemical's stock. It has a target price of ₹960 apiece with entry range of ₹770-750 and stop loss of ₹660.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.





