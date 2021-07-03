Anand Rathi's top picks in EVs; sees up to 50% upside in 3-6 months

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Domestic brokerage Anand Rathi has some interesting picks in the electric vehicles (EVs) space amid the recent push in India's EV industry. The brokerge sees up to 50% upside in these stocks with a time frame of three to six months. The stocks vary from different sectors but offer various EV related products.

Domestic brokerage Anand Rathi has some interesting picks in the electric vehicles (EVs) space amid the recent push in India's EV industry. The brokerge sees up to 50% upside in these stocks with a time frame of three to six months. The stocks vary from different sectors but offer various EV related products.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Greaves Cotton, Tata Power, Tata Chemicals are the interesting picks by Anand Rathi in the EV space. It has huge upside target in these stocks in 3-6 months time fra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahindra & Mahindra, Greaves Cotton, Tata Power, Tata Chemicals are the interesting picks by Anand Rathi in the EV space. It has huge upside target in these stocks in 3-6 months time fra. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

M&M: In the auto sector, the brokerage sees potential upside of nearly 22% in Mahindra & Mahindra's (M&M) stock as it has a target of ₹940 per share with the entry range of ₹780-760 and stop loss of ₹680.

Tata Power: In the electric utilities sector, Anand Rathi expects Tata Power's stock to potentially gain up to 50%. The brokerage has set a target price of ₹186 per share with ₹122-118 entry range and stop loss of ₹90. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Greaves Cotton: In the industrial machinery sector, Greaves Cotton's stock is expected to gain up to 42%. The brokerage has a target price of ₹230 per share with entry range of ₹165-155 and stop loss of ₹143.

Tata Chemicals: In the commodity chemicals sector, Anand Rathi sees potential upside of 26% in Tata Chemical's stock. It has a target price of ₹960 apiece with entry range of ₹770-750 and stop loss of ₹660.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}