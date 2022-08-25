Anand Rathi sees 10% upside in this pharma stock in short term. Should you buy?

Wockhardt shares have remained under the sell-off heat since may 2021. The pharma stock made its closing low on NSE in May 2021 and then went on to hit new 52-week low of ₹201.50 on NSE in July 2022. However, the stock has given some upside movement in last one month, surging from around ₹220 to ₹253 apiece levels, delivering more than 15 per cent return to its shareholders. After the upside movement, Anand Rathi believes some strong upside in immediate term. The brokerage believes that the stock has strong support at ₹243 and it may go up to ₹279 from current levels of ₹253 apiece, giving more than 10 per cent return to the short term traders and investors in next 5- 10 trade sessions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}