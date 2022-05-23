Anand Rathi sees 12% upside in this IT stock in one month

Anand Rathi stock recommendations: On account of margin and supply side pressure, IT stocks have been under pressure after ushering in new year 2022. However, the situation further worsened after the outbreak of Russia-Ukraine war. Like all IT stocks, Coforge share price too witnessed heavy sell-off pressure in this period. In YTD time, Coforge share price has tumbled from around ₹5975 apiece levels to ₹3875 levels today, logging more than 35 per cent dip in 2022. However, Anand Rathi believes that the consolidation phase in tis IT stock is over and it may now give sharp upside swing in next one month.

