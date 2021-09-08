Anand Rathi sees 13% upside in this energy stock. Do you own?

Anand Rathi believes that the stock is comfortably placed above the mean of Bollinger band on weekly chart affirming the overall bullish stance in the counter. The report recommends stock investors to buy INOX Wind share at around ₹105 to ₹107 levels for the target of ₹120 maintaining — expecting around 13 per cent upside movement in the counter. However, the report suggests strict stop loss at ₹95 while taking buy position in the counter.

