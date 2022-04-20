Anand Rathi sees 25% upside in this cement stock in 3 months. Do you own?

Ramco Cement shares have remained in consolidation phase for near one year as the stock shed more than 15 per cent in last one year. It has remained under sell-off heat in year-to-date time as well. However, in last one month, Ramco Cement share price has given some sharp upside bounce delivering around 9 per cent return to its shareholders in this period. According to Anand Rathi report, the stock is at strong support and one can buy this stock for 3 months target of ₹997, around 25 per cent higher from its current price of ₹805 apiece levels.

